Charlotte Bobcats Hire Paul Silas

As expected, the Charlotte Bobcats hired Paul Silas to replace Larry Brown as head coach on an interim basis.Silas last coached the Cleveland Cavaliers in 2005, and has a 355-400 record in 10 seasons as a head coach with the Clippers, Hornets, and Cavaliers. He’s known to be a player’s coach and good mentor for young players, and that’s what the Cavs saw in him when they hired him after landing the right to select LeBron James.



Silas also played 14 seasons in the NBA, most famously in the early 1970s with Red Auerbach and the Boston Celtics.

He’ll have his work cut out for him in Charlotte, where the Bobcats are 9-19. There is some talent on the roster, in Gerald Wallace, Stephen Jackson, and D.J. Augustin. But his first order of business must be promoting Tyrus Thomas to the starting lineup. He’s been excellent in limited minutes this year.

