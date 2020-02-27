Watch viral 'Shallow' singer Charlotte Awbery give a show-stopping performance of the song on 'The Ellen Show'

The Ellen Show/YouTubeCharlotte Awbery wowed viewers after a clip of her singing ‘Shallow’ in a London tube station went viral.
- British singer Charlotte Awbery, best known for her stunning rendition of “Shallow” in a London Tube station, performed the Lady Gaga hit on “The Ellen Show” Wednesday.
- Dressed in a cream suit, Awbery gave yet another powerful performance of the ballad from “A Star Is Born,” and audience members loved it.
- The video of Awbery belting out “Shallow” in the London Underground quickly went viral, and has garnered more than 60 million views since it was posted by comedian Kevin Freshwater on Thursday, according to DeGeneres. It also caught the attention of singer Ariana Grande, who followed Awbery on Instagram.
- Awbery told Degeneres after her performance that she was “absolutely overwhelmed” by the positive response to her video, and revealed she followed Grande back.
- “I followed her back. One of my friends told me, and I followed her back,” an excited Awbery said.
