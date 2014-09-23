Reporter Explains Why She Quit Her Job On Live TV To Dedicate Her Life To Legalizing Marijuana

Charlo Greene, the reporter for the CBS affiliate in Anchorage who quit on the 10 o’clock news on Sunday night, explained her decision in a passionate YouTube video.

Greene runs the Alaska Cannabis Club, a resource for Alaskans with medical marijuana cards. She quit her job to focus on ending the prohibition of marijuana, declaring, “F*** it, I quit,” before walking off set.

Her YouTube video, entitled “Why I Quit,” is a call to action. She says she’s standing up for what she believes in and will make “advocating for freedom and fairness” her life’s work.

“There comes a time in each and every one of our lives where we must choose to continue to spectate or stand up for what’s right,” she begins.

“To question what they said was wrong, why they were given authority, and where their claims of peril and danger come from. Why are Americans arrested every 37 seconds? Alaskans every 4.3 hours? Why should an aspiring someone lose their ability to earn a higher education to become that someone they were meant to be? And why should you lose the ability to get public assistance in times of struggle and need?”

Here’s the video:

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

She goes after those who want to keep marijuana illegal, saying, “A simple Google search will show prohibitionists don’t know how to use Google.”

The Alaska Cannabis Club has raised more than $US5,000 in support of Ballot Measure 2 since Greene’s video went viral.

