'Bombshell' won the Oscar for best makeup and hairstyling. Here's how Charlize Theron transformed into Megyn Kelly

- “Bombshell” used makeup and prosthetics to convincingly turn Charlize Theron into Megyn Kelly, Nicole Kidman into Gretchen Carlson, and John Lithgow into Roger Ailes.
- In order to fool the audience into thinking that Charlize Theron was Megyn Kelly, Oscar-winning prosthetic makeup artist Kazu Hiro studied both women’s physical features closely, finding they had different eyes, noses, and foreheads, amongst other things.
- Hiro made a pair of nose plugs to make Theron’s nostrils look bigger. The actress also wore fake eyelashes and eyelids to help change the shape of her eyes.
- Visit Insider’s homepage for more stories.
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.