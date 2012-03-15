Charlize Theron Just Adopted A Baby Boy From South Africa

Charlize Theron has gone from “Monster” to mother.



The 36-year-old Academy Award winner has just adopted a baby boy from South Africa, where the actress was also born and raised.

Theron is the “proud mum of a healthy baby boy named Jackson,” the actress’ rep told the Associated Press today.

In August, Theron revealed to Germany’s In Touch magazine, “I want a baby. If it would happen tomorrow I would still be very happy about it.”

And the single actress, who ended her nine-year relationship with actor Stuart Townsend in 2010, said she has no problem adopting as a single mum, adding,”Why not? I’m open to everything in life.”

