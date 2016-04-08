Charlize Theron is starring in the next 'Fast and Furious' movie 'Fast 8'

It looks like action cinema has a new queen.

Charlize Theron is set to star in “Fast 8,” the latest in the “Fast and Furious” franchise, which is going into production in May and comes out in 2017, Deadline reports.

The actress is expected to play “some sort of villain,” according to Variety, which would make sense for what is likely a one-off role.

Theron is no stranger to action movies, and in last year’s “Mad Max: Fury Road” found a whole new passionate fan base for her no-nonsense approach to the film’s heroine Furiosa.

Returning stars for “Fast 8” include Vin Diesel, Dwayne Johnson, Jason Statham, Michelle Rodriguez, and Tyrese Gibson. Director F. Gary Grey (“Straight Outaa Compton”) will helm the feature.

