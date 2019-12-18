Charlize Theron says it's important to her that people use the correct pronouns for her daughter who's transgender

Tristan Fewings/Getty Images Charlize Theron has starred in films including ‘Tully’ and ‘Bombshell.’

The “Bombshell” actress Charlize Theron opened up about the importance of the press using the correct pronouns when writing about her 7-year-old daughter, Jackson, who’s transgender.

“I feel like as her mother, for me, it was important to let the world know that I would appreciate it if they would use the right pronouns for her,” she said in an interview with Pride Source published on Monday.

Theron also said that the continued use of incorrect pronouns in news articles hurt Jackson’s feelings and admitted that even she caught herself using the wrong pronouns when referring to her daughter.

The South African actress initially told the Daily Mail in April that Jackson identifies as a girl. “My job as a parent is to celebrate them and to love them and to make sure that they have everything they need in order to be what they want to be,” Theron said.

Theron told Pride Source that though her “daughter’s story is really her story” and that “one day, if she chooses, she’ll tell her story,” she deemed it important that people know so that they can properly address Jackson as she grows up.

“I think it became harder for us the older she got that people were still writing about her in the wrong pronouns, and also I was still talking about her in the press using the wrong pronoun,” Theron said. “It really hurt her feelings. I don’t want to be that mum, and that was really why I said what I said a while back.”

Jason Mendez/WireImage Theron opened up about the importance of using her daughter’s correct pronouns.

“Yes, I thought she was a boy too, until she looked at me when she was 3 years old and said, ‘I am not a boy!'” Theron told the Daily Mail.

“My job as a parent is to celebrate them and to love them and to make sure that they have everything they need in order to be what they want to be,” she continued. “And I will do everything in my power for my kids to have that right and to be protected within that.”

Theron adopted Jackson in 2012 from South Africa, where the actress was born and raised. In 2015, Theron adopted her second daughter, August, who is now 3 years old.

The actress and LGBTQ advocate has made an effort to destigmatize and properly represent non-heterosexual characters in films such as “Tully,” “Atomic Blonde,” and “Monster.”

When Pride Source asked about portraying queer characters authentically, Theron said she didn’t view the roles any differently from playing straight characters.

“I feel like I just personally don’t struggle with that: handling or treating it any different,” she said. “For me, the bottom line is, you’re playing real people and real human dynamics and that’s where these things have to live and breathe, and when you start kind of thinking that one is different than the other, I don’t really know what the point is, then.”

