Charlize Theron plays a lethal secret agent in the ultra-violent 'Atomic Blonde' trailer

After the surprise success of “John Wick,” stuntmen-turned-directors Chad Stahelski and David Leitch were in high demand, and when it came time for the two to choose between a project they were working on and a John Wick” sequel, the two had to divide and conquer.
So, Stahelski took “John Wick: Chapter 2” and Leitch (also signed on the direct “Deadpool 2”) took the Cold War-era spy thriller “Atomic Blonde.”
Based on the graphic novel, “The Coldest City,” Charlize Theron plays MI6 agent Lorraine Broughton, who travels to Berlin to investigate the murder of a fellow agent.
Also starring John Goodman, Toby Jones, James McAvoy, and Sofia Boutella (Jaylah from “Star Trek Beyond”), the trailer that just went live on Friday teases a movie that has all the makings of being as good as the “John Wick” movies.
And having already wowed us in “Mad Max: Fury Road” and the trailers for “The Fate of the Furious,” we are loving Theron’s head-first dive into genre movies. “Atomic Blonde” looks to be her most ambitious offering yet.
Watch the NSFW trailer below. “Atomic Blonde” opens in theatres this summer.
NOW WATCH: Oscar nominees receive a $US100,000+ swag bag — here’s what’s inside
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.