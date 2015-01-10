Charlize Theron Reportedly Negotiated A $10 Million Paycheck After Sony Hack Revealed Unequal Pay

Ferdaus Shamim/WireImage via Getty Images Charlize Theron will now make the same as co-star Chris Hemsworth in their upcoming movie, ‘The Huntsman.’

Last month, leaked Sony emails revealed unequal pay between men and women in Hollywood, both behind-the-scenes at studios and with on-screen celebrities.

In one instance, it came to light that Jennifer Lawrence was paid less than her male-costars in the Oscar-nominated “American Hustle” — despite arguably being a more in-demand star than any other cast member.

Universal / Relativity Charlize Theron and Chris Hemsworth will both return for ‘The Huntsman’ prequel to 2012’s ‘Snow White and the Huntsman,’ but Kristen Stewart will not.

And Charlize Theron took note.

For her upcoming Universal movie “The Huntsman” — the prequel to 2012’s succesful “Snow White and the Huntsman,” which raked in nealry $US397 million worldwide at the box office — the actress demanded to be paid the same as her male co-star, Chris Hemsworth.

“Charlize insisted that she get paid the same money as Chris. She has a great track record, so she got the same deal,” one source told PageSix. Another insider added: “One knock-on effect from the Sony hacking scandal is that there will be more sensitivity about equal pay for actresses and hiring practices at movie studios.”

PageSix reports that Theron got a deal worth more than $US10 million, the same as Hemsworth, thanks to negotiations by her agents at WME.

The figure sounds fairly accurate, considering Theron was named Forbes’ sixth-highest paid actress in 2013.

“Theron likes to balance her work in smaller films, like 2011’s ‘Young Adult,’ with bigger-budget fare like last year’s ‘Snow White and the Huntsman,'” Forbes wrote at the time. “She also starred in ‘Prometheus,’ the kind-of prequel to ‘Aliens,’ which earned $US403 million at the global box office. Theron supplements her movie money with high-paid endorsements for brands like Dior.”

Francois Duhamel / Sony Pictures A salary discrepancy between male and female actors was revealed thanks to the Sony hack.

In December, a leaked Sony email revealed that “American Hustle” female stars Jennifer Lawrence and Amy Adams received just “7 % of the movie’s profits, while their male co-stars Bradley Cooper, Christian Bale, and Jeremy Renner got 9%.

Reps for Theron, who is also believed to be getting a fair share of the new movie’s profits, haven’t responded to PageSix’s report.

“The Huntsman” is currently in pre-production and will be released in April 2016.

Drama surrounded the original “Snow White and the Huntsman” after star Kristen Stewart was caught having an affair with director Rupert Sanders, which resulted in Sanders’ divorce from wife Liberty Ross and his being dropped from directing the sequel. Frank Darabont, who directed “The Shawshank Redemption” and “Green Mile,” will replace Sanders on the prequel.

Stewart will not appear in the new movie because it doesn’t involve her character.

