Tiger Woods' 11-year-old son, Charlie Woods, crushed the competition at a junior golf tournament with a 3-under finish

The 11-year-old recently crushed the competition at a US Kids Golf event in Palm City, Florida, while his dad was busy at the PGA Championships.

Following in his father’s footsteps, Charlie Woods – Tiger Woods’ son – shows promise on the links at a young age.

The 11-year-old heir to golf’s highest throne recently crushed the competition at a US Kids Golf event in Palm City, Florida. The younger Woods shot 3-under in nine holes at Hammock Creek golf course, besting the second-place finisher by a comfortable five-stroke margin.

Charlie Woods mowed down some kids last weekend in a local US Kids Golf event in Florida. Shot 3-under 33 for 9 holes to win by 5! pic.twitter.com/d6hjL2aJWL — Ryan Ballengee (@RyanBallengee) August 16, 2020

Tiger has been fairly hands-on in his son’s budding golf career. He’s been present at multiple events Charlie has played in and even caddied on a few occasions. Though the 15-time major championship winner was busy competing at the PGA Championships when Charlie won his most recent US Kids Golf event, photos posted on social media show Tiger lugging his son’s bag across the fairway this past weekend.

Last weekend, @TigerWoods was playing in the @PGAChampionship. This weekend, he caddied for son Charlie in a @uskidsgolf event. pic.twitter.com/nxhyttuXI2 — Jeff Eisenband (@JeffEisenband) August 17, 2020

????????????• #PHOTOS: Tiger caddying yesterday for son Charlie in Florida. (????: derrick_payne / IG) pic.twitter.com/jleOdiJvmG — Tiger Woods Legion (@TWlegion) August 16, 2020

Check out his form:

Charlie Woods’ swing is looking a lot like his dad’s these days. ???? (????:Instagram/@arejaygolf) pic.twitter.com/aoLy3gFAme — Golf Digest (@GolfDigest) January 12, 2020

Though it’s unclear when Charlie will next get back on the course in an official capacity, his dad will hit the links at TPC Boston for the first leg of the FedEx Cup Playoffs – The Northern Trust – beginning Thursday.

