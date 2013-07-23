Kansas Football Coach Called His Own Team A 'Pile Of Crap' In Meetings With High School Recruits

University of Kansas football coach Charlie Weis was painfully blunt at his Big 12 media day press conference today.



Kansas has been awful in recent years. They’ve lost 18 straight games in conference play going back to 2010.

When asked today how he pitched his struggling program to high school recruits, Weis didn’t pull any punches. He told reporters that he tried to sell recruits on the fact that they’d play right away, referring to his team as a “pile of crap.”

The full quote from the Kansas City Star:

“Everyone wants to play. There’s no one that wants to not play. I said, ‘Have you looked at that pile of crap out there? Have you taken a look at that?’ So if you don’t think you can play here, where do you think you can play? It’s a pretty simple approach. And that’s not a sales pitch. That’s practical. You’ve seen it, right? Unfortunately, so have I.”

His pitch is basically this: Play for us because our players stink so you’ll start from Day One.

Kansas had the 46th best recruiting class in the country this year, according to Rivals.com, which is probably better than they could have expected considering their record in recent years.

Weis was a successful NFL offensive coordinator for the New England Patriots, but he has struggled as a college head coach. He has a career 36-38 record as a college coach.

But it’s not like Kansas is completely hopeless. As recently as 2007 they were a top-10 team and playing in a BCS bowl.

