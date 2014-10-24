Meet 'Charlie,' A Virtual Assistant That Emails You A One-Page Cheat Sheet With All You Need To Know Before Your Next Big Meeting

PopSugar Ari Gold and his personal assistant Lloyd on HBO’s ‘Entourage’

A new web app called “Charlie” wants to give everybody the perks of a personal assistant.

By syncing with your Google Calendar, “Charlie” helps prep you for any upcoming meetings. (The company plans to add support for other calendars in the future.)

“Charlie” takes a look at who you’re meeting with and then conducts extensive research on them, the company they work for, and any competitors. It then sends you a one-page cheat sheet with all the important details an hour before your meeting so you can walk in prepared and confident.

“We talked to personal assistants and different executives and we just watched their research and prep process,” Charlie CEO Aaron Frazin tells Business Insider. “Over time, we built Charlie to mimic that prep process.”

For each meeting, Charlie conducts its research by pulling information from over 100,000 sources, scouring Twitter, Facebook, LinkedIn, and Google News for details such as their interests, current projects, and what they like to talk about.

It also does the same for the company they work for, and combines the two data sets into a single digest that gets emailed to you every morning and then an hour before each meeting. Charlie also looks for potential talking points by showing you any shared interests, so you can make a connection with who you’re meeting with, in addition to going in informed.

“Anything on the company, such as any breaking news, or even if someone is mentioned in a news article, Charlie will highlight the area in the news article that they were mentioned,” Frazin says. “Instead of showing you a thousand of tweets it will say ‘They love to talk about video games and golf, and so do you.'”

Here’s an example of what the one-page digest looks like.

As Charlie goes live, the company also announced it has raised $US1.75 million in seed funding led by Lightbank, with participation from Hyde Park Venture Partners, Confluence Capital Partners, Patrick Spain, Lon Chow, and Armando Pauker of Apex Venture Partners.

Frazin says the money will go toward adding depth to Charlie’s search algorithm by scaling the company and hiring more engineers.

“Charlie is going to get even deeper on its research,” Frazin says. “Our goal is the people using Charlie are the ones beating out the competition, and the way we’re going to do that is by beating them with the research.”

You can try out Charlie for free right here.

