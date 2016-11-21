Texas has reportedly fired Charlie Strong as football coach

The University of Texas has fired football coach Charlie Strong, according to multiple reports.

The move comes just one day after Texas lost in overtime to 1-9 Kansas, who had lost its last 19 Big 12 games and had not beaten the Longhorns since 1938.

According to ESPN, Strong will coach the team’s final regular season game against TCU next weekend before stepping down. During his three years at Texas, he went 16-20 and 12-14 in Big 12 play.

Texas began its season with a promising win over Notre Dame, which moved them all the way to No. 11 in the national polls. But the Longhorns are currently un-ranked at 5-6, and will either clinch a bowl game or lose seven games for the third consecutive season.

Strong is reportedly due to make $10.7 million in a buyout for the final two years on his contract.

Despite the reports, Texas athletic director did not confirm (or, for that matter, deny) Strong’s dismissal.

From ESPN:

NOW WATCH: How much the world has changed since the Cubs last won the World Series 108 years ago



Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.