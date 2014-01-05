Report: Charlie Strong Will Be The Next Head Coach At Texas

Pete Thamel of Sports Illustrated is reporting that Charlie Strong will be the next head coach at the University of Texas.

Strong is currently the head coach at Louisville. In Strong’s four seasons at Louisville he went 37-15 and won three bowl games.

Thamel’s source (“a high-ranking Texas official”) said Strong is expected to sign a five-year deal worth $US25 million. Strong and Texas are currently in negotiations.

According to Thamel, Strong’s buyout at Louisville would be $US3.4 million, which may be why negotiations are taking so long.

Texas has reportedly been interested in Nick Saban of Alabama, Jimbo Fisher of Florida State, Jim Mora of UCLA, and Art Briles of Baylor. Saban and Fisher recently signed new contracts with their respective schools, the L.A. Times reported that there would be “no chance” Mora would be going to Texas, and Briles took his name out of consideration on Friday.

We’ll update you when we know more on the situation with Strong.

