The man at the center of the bombshell Peyton Manning doping story has recanted his statements

Justin Edmonds/Getty Images Peyton Manning is the subject of a controversial report on doping in professional sports.

The man at the center of a controversy that has Peyton Manning denying a report he used human growth hormone (HGH) in 2011 has now recanted his statements.

Cable network Al Jazeera has reported Denver Broncos quarterback Peyton Manning and a number of other professional football and baseball players have been linked to an Indiana anti-ageing clinic that provides its clients with human growth hormone, among other drugs.

Now, one of the men whom Al Jazeera relied on for its bombshell documentary is saying his previous statements were untrue.

“Any recordings of me were made without my knowledge or consent,” Charlie Sly, a former employee at the Guyer Institute in Indiana, says in a YouTube statement. “The statements … are absolutely false and incorrect.”

He added: “I am recanting any such statements.”

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

The Al Jazeera report relies on secretly taped statements made by Sly that “[Manning] and his wife would come in after hours” for treatments.

The Denver Broncos and Manning separately issued statements denying the allegations made in the Al Jazeera report, as well.

“Whoever said this is making stuff up,” Manning said late Saturday.

According to the Al Jazeera report, HGH was shipped to Manning’s wife, Ashley Manning, in 2011.

Manning isn’t the only big name to be linked to performance enhancing drugs. Green Bay Packers Clay Matthews and Mike Neal; the Chicago Bears’ Julius Peppers; and a number of professional baseball players are also linked to other drugs. This is Al Jazeera’s report, including taped statements that Sly has now recanted.

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.