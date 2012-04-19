Charlie Sheen's New Show Is Already Facing A $50 Million Lawsuit

Photo: Screenshot

Charlie Sheen‘s comeback show is getting hit with a $50 million lawsuit today from Jason Shuman from Blue Star Entertainment.Shuman claimed that he helped develop “Anger Management” for two years along with the show’s existing executive producer Joe Roth who has been involved with the production of popular films like 2010’s “Alice in Wonderland” and the upcoming “Snow White and the Huntsman.”



Shuman says he was cut out of the process once Charlie Sheen signed on to star in the series.

The Hollywood Reporter got their hands on the lawsuit which stated that Roth and his production company Revolution Studios developed the show with Shuman “under the false promise of receiving significant backend ownership in, and producer credit and fees on, the show”.

Shuman claims Roth hired him and his production company to go through Revolution Studios’ film archives to see if any of the movies could be turned into successful TV shows. Through this partnership, Shuman says he helped create the TBS show “Are We There Yet?” but was not given proper compensation. Shuman went on to say that Roth promised to make it up to him with the next show they produced together.

Apparently, that next show happened to be Sheen’s next venture.

Roth has basically responded to the lawsuit with a shrug. The producer told The Hollywood Reporter that the case has no legs to stand on. “We reviewed this issue months ago with our lawyers, our lawyers determined it has no merit, and we thought the issue had been dropped.”

Whether this lawsuit affects the show’s finances or its chances on making the June 28th premiere date is unknown. But we’re sure we’ll hear some choice words about the legal troubles from Sheen soon enough.

