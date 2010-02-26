Charlie Sheen's Rehab Stint Could Cost Him Big Bucks

With Charlie Sheen in rehab for “unspecified” treatment, the fate of CBS’ crown comedy jewel has been widely discussed.



According to THR, Esq., his legal and personal troubles could have to some significant financial implications for the star.

Assuming his contract has a “morals clause” as well as a “key man” provision, he could be deemed responsible if the Tiffany network loses money due to a lag in production. Losses would be big, too, since the show is television’s top-rated sitcom, not to mention syndication deals for the season’s remaining episodes have already been inked and production into next season.

Sheen’s contract likely says that if he misbehaves and interrupts the production schedule, he could be liable for losses (the morals clause). But, since the show was greenlighted because of Sheen’s participation, there may be an insurance policy written into the production agreement that stipulates what happens if the leading man is suddenly absent (the key man policy).

THR, Esq: In other words, an insurance policy might not cover Charlie Sheen going to rehab again, potentially leaving WBTV and/or CBS on the hook for losses incurred while the show is dark.

It is still unclear whether his absence will affect the production schedule, as there was a week long hiatus planned for the series in March.

In addition to his time in rehab, Sheen is looking at a possible three years in jail on domestic violence charges due to a fight with wife Brooke Mueller on Christmas day.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.