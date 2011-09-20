WINNING? Warner Bros. Set To Give Charlie Sheen Multi-Million Dollar Payout

Charlie Sheen may no longer have a hit TV show but he’s going to be a lot richer.



The Hollywood Reporter is reporting that Warner Bros. is set to pay Sheen millions (the number that’s been floated is $25 million) as part of a settlement over his sudden firing from Two and a Half Men earlier this year.

In return Sheen will drop all charges against the company.

Chuck Lorre, meanwhile, the executive producer who publicly tangled with Sheen and was most outspoken about opposing his return, will pay nothing.

Just to put it in context, the $25 million payout is roughly the equivalent of what Sheen would have made from half a season of Two and a Half Men — before he was fired Sheen was pulling in $2million an episode.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.