"I'm Not Bi-Polar, I'm Bi-Winning" Is One Of 22 Phrases Charlie Sheen Is Trying To Trademark

Charlie Sheen is definitely off his rocker.



His rep has confirmed to CNN that the actor wants to trademark 22 of the statements he’s made famous in recent interviews about his scandalous life.

Among them are: “Duh, Winning,” “Tiger Blood,” and “I’m not Bi-Polar, I’m Bi-Winning.”

In addition, Sheen wants to trademark his home’s nickname (“Sober Valley Lodge”) and his name for his lovers, ‘Sheen’s Goddesses.”

Hold on Sheen, we’ve got news for you.

There’s no competition for these phrases! Nobody wants them. You can have them WITHOUT coughing up $300 a piece to trademark them.

