Here Are Charlie Sheen's Insane, Anti-Semitic Rants That (FINALLY) Forced CBS To Pull 'Two And A Half Men'

CBS is pulling the plug on Sheen’s hit show, Two and A Half Men, at least for the rest of the season. Their statement:



“Based on the totality of Charlie Sheen’s statements, conduct and condition, CBS and Warner Brothers Television have decided to discontinue production of ‘Two and a Half Men’ for the remainder of the season.”

So what did it take for Charlie Sheen, a man who has openly admitted to needing to stand by furniture to stay upright on set, and who has been arrested for beating a woman, to finally get shut down?

Well, he finally turned on the show’s creator.

Sheen’s first crazy rant was on the radio program “The Alex Jones Show,” on Wednesday, where he said he had embarrassed Two and A Half Men creator Chuck Lorre “in front of his children and the world by healing at a pace that his un-evolved mind cannot process.”

But Sheen wasn’t only angry at Lorre. He also had a bone to pick with ex-President Thomas Jefferson (“I’m not Thomas Jefferson. He was a p–y!”) as well as Alcoholics Anonymous (“Newsflash .. I am special and I will never be one of you”) and his downtrodden ex-wife Brooke Mueller (“Good luck in your travels, you’re going to need it. Badly.”)

There is much, much more. Listen to the call below.

Then, in an interview with TMZ, Sheen went on about Lorre: “He’s a stupid, stupid little man and a p–sy punk that I’d never want to be like. That’s me being polite.”

The world watched in awe — the drugs have finally gotten to him! Sheen has lost his mind! The only thing missing from Sheen’s rant was some Mel Gibson-style antisemitism. Then he came back with some Mel Gibson-style antisemitism.

In his interviews, Sheen only called Lorre “Chaim Levine.” Lorre was born Charles Levine; a Hebrew version would be Chaim. The comment struck executives at both CBS and Warner Brothers as anti-Semitic, according to Media Decoder

This was around the time that Two and a Half Men yanked the rest of the season.

The craziness is only beginning. In response to CBS cancelling the rest of his season, Sheen posted an enraged letter to TMZ:

What does this say about Haim Levine [Chuck Lorre] after he tried to use his words to judge and attempt to degrade me… I fire back once and this contaminated little maggot can’t handle my power and can’t handle the truth. I wish him nothing but pain in his silly travels especially if they wind up in my octagon. Clearly I have defeated this earthworm with my words — imagine what I would have done with my fire breathing fists.

The craziest part about this is that Sheen is claiming to be totally sober. As he said in his radio interview on Alex Jones, “I have a disease? Bulls**t! I cured it … with my mind.”

NY Post reports that Sheen made a deal with radaronline.com to take a urine and blood test in front of cameras on Monday, adding, “if they do discover my blood to be tiger blood, I hope that nobody will be shocked.”

You’re right about that, Charlie. No one will be shocked. And we have a feeling that Sheen is only just starting to unravel.

More to come.

Video of Sheen’s call to the Alex Jones show is below.

