Charlie Sheen On 'Two And A Half Men' Death: Most-Attended Funeral In History!

Last week 28 million people tuned in to watch the season premiere of ‘Two and a Half Men.’



The episode featured the debut of Ashton Kutcher and the formal demise of Charlie Sheen‘s character who was killed off when he fell (or was pushed!) in front of a Paris subway train in a “meat explosion.”

When asked how he felt about his “death” Sheen had this to say to Access Hollywood:

“That’s got to be the highest attended funeral of all time. And it’s interesting because I’m doing [a] film with Roman Coppola and there is a funeral scene in that. So I’m a guy that’s gonna have to survive my own funeral twice in the same year!”

Displaying a heretofore unseen classiness Sheen further weighed in on the premiere:

“Jon [Cryer] is Jon. He’s a freaking genius. I think [the show has] got a real shot. It felt like a pilot. It felt like a really good pilot…It was a little bizarre watching it, but yeah, for the most part I was really impressed with what they did.”

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.