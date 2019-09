Charlie Sheen got himself fired from Two and a Half Men, but the show could continue in his absence.



CBS and Warner Bros. will need to replace his star power, however, and The Wire complied a list of the possible choices.

Rebel relative? Lost lost cousin? Mysterious twin brother? Former flame?

John Stamos: He's already played one 'rebel' uncle. Heather Locklear: One and a Half Men and a Woman Emilio Estavez: Does he also have Tiger Blood flowing through his veins? Judd Nelson: Former badboy made good Rob Lowe: His Charlie Sheen-esque fall is already a thing of the past. Matt LeBlanc: Finally, a post Friends hit. Kelsey Grammer: An older, wiser Two and a Half Men David Hasselhoff: He rescues the show from an ocean of bad press. Christine O'Donnell: Admit it. She's perfect.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.