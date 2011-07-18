The Truth About How Much 4 Million Twitter Followers Are Worth

Charlie Sheen tweeted using the tool TwitterCounter, built by TheNextWeb, which allowed them to tell what kind of traffic Sheen brings. With 4+ million followers, his tweet brought in 23,754 page views in a 24 hour period, for a click-through rate of approximately 0.5%, they write.



Depending on your perspective, that’s either good or bad. As they point out, tweet click-throughs and engagement varies a lot depending on time of day, language, even position of the link — and of course, the tweet itself.

But still, it’s an interesting datapoint.

