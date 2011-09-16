Charlie Sheen's "I'm Normal Again" Comeback Tour Begins On "The Tonight Show" (VIDEO)

Ahead of his Comedy Central roast, Charlie Sheen started making the talk-show rounds like any normal actor.



Except, of course, we all know he’s been anything but for months.

Yet Sheen sat down on Jay Leno‘s “Tonight Show” couch seeming not just radically changed — in a voice you’d barely recognise, he seemed like he was rehashing someone else’s meltdown.

A few highlights:

On his quickly immortalised mumbo-jumbo: “I said some things that were a little out there. These are just metaphors, Jay. I didn’t really believe I had tiger blood or adonis DNA.”

On whether he was out of control: “Absolutely.”

On “Winning” (and this one will make you a little sad): “I don’t know that I was winning, but it’s one of those things that when you say it, you feel better about yourself.”

On Chuck Lorre: “No, [I’m not angry]. I would have fired my arse, too.”

And this one brought the house down: on Sheen’s new show, a TV take on “Anger Management,” he’ll play… the counselor.

Video below.



Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.