Charlie Sheen May Be Close To A New TV Deal, Possibly At Fox

Charlie Sheen is reportedly in talks for a role that would bring him back to television — but no one’s come forward to say they’ve offered him a job.



Speculation points to Fox as the only major network that would entertain a pitch from Sheen and his people — ABC and NBC aren’t interested, and CBS is obviously out.

But what would Fox do with Sheen?

This fall, the network’s new offerings include comedies (“The New Girl,” “Allan Gregory”) that lean more towards the modern vibe of “Glee” and “Raising Hope” than the CBS laugh-track kingdom Sheen once ruled.

And he’s not a good fit for their dramas, either.

Those run like well-oiled machines, and while the formula for the central character is nearly always infused with a little craziness — (He or she has a lot of quirks! And they’re great at their jobs! But they don’t play by the rules!) — erratic behaviour isn’t as entertaining when it comes to the actors themselves.

Besides, with the fall grid basically full, it seems unlikely that Sheen would find a spot in Fox primetime for the next year.

Fox’s mid-season offerings launch alongside the family-friendly “American Idol.” It’s safe to say the country’s most famous goddess-monger won’t be riding those coattails.

So what’s Sheen’s best chance of ending up on Fox?

Sticking with his buddies.

Seriously: we can see him teaming up with Harvey Levin to co-host the TMZ TV show the celebrity site produces for Fox affiliates.

(They originally reported this rumour, by the way.)

