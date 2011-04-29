CBS's New, Sheen-Free "Two And A Half Men" Will Star Jon Cryer And A Mystery Actor

Charlie Sheen, for all the tiger blood that courses through his veins, has been openly begging CBS, Warner Bros. and show creator Chuck Lorre for his job on “Two and a Half Men” back.



It’s not going to happen — and now, details on Lorre’s reimagined “Men” are starting to emerge.

Sheen’s co-star, Jon Cryer, will enjoy the full spotlight on the new show. And sources say he’ll get his own sidekick in the form of a new castmember — but what the role is, and who will play it, remain murky.

While Sheen has enjoyed some perverse popularity throughout his meltdown, Cryer — a straight man to Sheen both in “Men” and in life — has become a folk hero of sorts.

From joking about Sheen on “Conan” to rapping on Comedy Central’s Comedy Awards — not to mention starring in the Brooklyn Philharmonic’s “Company” — Cryer has been enjoying great publicity and killing it comedically every chance he gets.

And that’s not all fun and games. CBS and Warner Bros. can feel the goodwill coming Cryer’s way — and they’re betting the support will continue as he becomes the lead on “Men.”

Here are our guesses at who could join Cryer on “Men” >>

