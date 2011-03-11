WINNING? Charlie Sheen Is Suing Warner Bros. For $100 Million

Charlie Sheen is suing Warner Bros. and “Two and a Half Men” co-creator Chuck Lorre for $100 million plus punitive damages over his termination on the hit television show.



According to TMZ he’s also suing “on behalf of the cast and crew” and demanding payment for the 8 episodes of the show that were left of the season but didn’t get filmed.

After months of bad behaviour Sheen was suspended from the show last month, and officially fired earlier this week.

The firing followed a week of….very unstable and public, which was followed by a scathing NYT op-ed. Whether Sheen has a case is not exactly clear, that this may drag out for the next few months seems more likely. In the meantime Sheen has put the lie to the concept of 15 minutes of fame.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.