SNL: It's Time To Fill Out Your Annual March "Actual Madness" Bracket (With Charlie Sheen Leading The Pack)

While most people are filling out their March Madness brackets, SNL was filling out theirs for “actual madness.”



“It’s the tournament to determine who is the craziest person in the world” and this year is going to be epic.

In the North Africa Division, the number one seed is Muammar Qaddafi, who looks “like Tony Shaloub had a baby with E.T.”

It’s pretty high stakes for Qaddafi this year. As he put it: “I’m going all the way this year! It’s win or get assassinated. Booyah!”

In the Washington Division, its Michele Bachmann vs. Keith Olbermann “in what’s sure to be a battle of creepy eyes versus creepy mouth.”

But the most epic battle this year is sure to be in the Hollywood Division with Courtney Love going up against Melissa Leo, who has been preparing by still giving her crazy Oscar acceptance speech.

Whoever wins that fight will have to face Charlie Sheen, and while Sheen seems like the heavy favourite, there is a big question about his chances this year.

“Has he peaked too early? He’s done in two weeks what it took Michael Jackson fifteen years to do.”

Still, its hard to out crazy Charlie Sheen who took time out to make sure that everyone knows that “the pyramids were built by the Wayans Brothers.”

Video below:



