Charlie Sheen Says He Took Steroids Before Filming Major League

Charlie Sheen is still alive and yammering about taking illegal substances.



The rock star from Mars did an interview for Sports Illustrated in honour of the 22-year anniversary of Major League.

In it, he admits to taking the juice.

“I didn’t like the haircut because it generated so many comments in bars. I’ve got enough of that already. Add that to the mix and it’s a recipe for a fistfight. I was already bitchy because — let’s just say that I was enhancing my performance a little bit. It was the only time I ever did steroids. I did them for like six or eight weeks.You can print this, I don’t give a f—. My fastball went from 79 to like 85.“

This is surprisingly tame for the guy who burst onto the crazy person scene earlier this year. Only six miles an hour? Only six or eight weeks? Only enhancing your performance a little bit?

The old Sheen would have added 35 mph to his cutter by taking 60 days worth of steroids in four hours.

Even worse, Sheen didn’t like the Wild Thing’s haircut, which might be the greatest haircut in fictional baseball history.

You’ve changed, Charlie.

