REPORT: Charlie Sheen Rushed To Hospital

At 7am this morning Charlie Sheen was rushed to the hospital. TMZ reports Sheen was taken out of his home on a stretcher, with a towel partially covering his face.



Sheen was then transported by ambulance to Cedars-Sinai Hospital in L.A.

Two young women left the house apparently at the same time. neighbours also told TMZ that it seemed like Sheen threw a party last night, and they heard “women inside Charlie’s house singing Red Hot chilli Peppers songs throughout the evening.”

The reason for the 911 call was reportedly that Sheen was having severe abdominal pains. His publicist, Stan Rosenfield, told TMZ that Sheen was in the emergency room this morning, sleeping.

