On Monday, September 19th (the same night as the “Two and a Half Men” season premiere”) Comedy Central will televise the Roast of Charlie Sheen.



Seth McFarlane is hosting. Nuff said.

Comedy Central has released its first commercial for the roast. It’s appropriately themed “Apocalypse Now,” the film in which his father starred.

Winning?



