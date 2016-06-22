Charlie Sheen says he 'regrets ruining Two and a Half Men'

Jamie McCarthy/ Getty Images Charlie Sheen attends the 24th annual Elton John AIDS Foundation’s Oscar viewing party.

Seven months after he revealed he was HIV-positive, Charlie Sheen went back on “Today” to talk about living with the illness and what has changed since the initial interview.

Publicly announcing his HIV-positive status was like “being released from prison,” the “Two and a Half Men” actor said.

Sheen maintained his affinity for honesty when he admitted to some regrets.

“I regret not using a condom one or two times when this whole thing happened. I regret ruining ‘Two and a Half Men.’ I regret not being more involved in my children’s lives growing up which I am now,” Sheen said during Matt Lauer’s interview. “But we can only move forward from today and they wouldn’t call it the past if it wasn’t.”

Since his public reveal, Sheen’s former fiancee has filed a lawsuit accusing him of assault, battery, false imprisonment, and failure to disclose to her that he was HIV-positive. When Lauer asked if any of the cases presented against him had merit, Sheen said “they do not” and that they were “baseless.”

However, he did admit to not always revealing his HIV-positive status. “Protection was always in place. It was for the right reasons because everyone that I had told up to that moment had shaken me down,” Sheen said.

Sheen also explained that his trip to Mexico to seek a controversial treatment from Dr. Sam Chachoua was in part due to what Lauer described as “pill fatigue” — an exhaustion from taking pills every day and from their side effects. “That man is a criminal,” Sheen said. “He’s hurting a lot of good and decent people.”

Now, Sheen is in the third phase of a FDA trial in which he receives one shot per week as opposed to pills daily. “The change is not just physical, but it’s psychological, emotional,” he said. “This is the future of treatment.”

Watch the full interview below:

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.