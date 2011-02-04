AMAZING: Charlie Sheen Wants To Know Why E! Isn't Paying More Attention To Egypt

Charlie Sheen would like the world to pay more attention to things that matter.



Sheen is apparently disgusted by all the questions he is being asked by the press since he recently began at-home rehab.

He responded to E!’s questions about the temporary halting of “Two and a Half Men” via text:

“All crap” he texted. “BTW, two wars are in an endless state of sorrow. Egypt about burned to the ground, and all you people care about is my bullsh-t….?”

“Shame shame shame,” he said.

Indeed. Charlie Sheen, media critic!

But within minutes of his cutting indictment via text, his rep, Stan Rosenfield, issued a much nicer statement on behalf of the star.

“And to my fans, your good wishes have touched me very much. Like Errol Flynn, who had to put down his sword on occasion, I just want to say thank you.”

