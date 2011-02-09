Sure Enough, They're Making A Porno Of Charlie Sheen's Hotel Fiasco

Photo: wikimedia commons

Charlie Sheen’s $30,000 hooker, Kacey Jordan, will star in a pornographic retelling of their 36-hour hotel encounter, according to Radar Online.Jordan was originally offered $100,000 to gather five other porn actresses who were with her that fateful night. However, the other actresses were not available, leaving her as both star and “editorial director” of the movie.



Jordan will receive “tens of thousands of dollars” for her work.

