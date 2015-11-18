Charlie Sheen was diagnosed with HIV, and paid $10 million to keep it a secret

Actor Charlie Sheen revealed that he’s HIV-positive in an interview with the Today Show.

He then goes on to explain that since his diagnosis four years ago he has been extorted out of millions of dollars by people threatening to leak the information.

He put the amount he has paid in “shakedown” money at “upwards of $US10 million,” and added that “What people forget is that’s money they’re taking from my children.”

One of the reasons he decided to go public with the information was to end the extortion.

Story by Tony Manfred and editing by Alana Yzola

