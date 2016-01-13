Charlie Sheen is reportedly off his HIV medication and seeking alternative treatment

People magazine reports that Charlie Sheen has revealed he’s no longer taking his HIV medication.

“I’m been off my meds for about a week now,” Sheen said in a pre-taped segment for “The Dr. Oz Show” airing today, according to People.

The actor is reportedly off his meds in order to seek alternative treatment from a physician who Dr. Mehmet Oz says is not licensed to practice in the US. Sheen has not said what the new treatment entails.

“Am I risking my life? Sure,” Sheen said in the segment. “So what? I was born dead. That part of it doesn’t phase me at all.”

When Sheen first revealed that he was HIV positive on the “Today” show last year, his levels of the virus were “undetectable.” Now, Sheen says, his levels have gone up to the point that they are detectable.

