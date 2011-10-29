CHARLIE SHEEN'S BACK: New Sitcom 'Anger Management' Coming Summer 2012

Not enough Sheen in your life? Don’t fret.



In summer 2012, FX will premiere Charlie Sheen’s new, aptly titled sitcom “Anger Management.”

According to Deadline,

[FX] also owns the TV rights to the 2003 Jack Nicholson-Adam Sandler movie Anger Management — about a mild-mannered man (Sandler) ordered to attend group anger-management sessions led by a volatile therapist (Nicholson) — on which the series is loosely based. Sheen plays a version of Nicholson’s character on the show.

The show should fit in well on FX, which runs Sheen’s former show “Two and a Half Men” in syndication. If ratings are met on an initial 10-show run, the network has pledged to pick up another 90 episodes.

