CHARLIE SHEEN: Dave Chappelle And Testosterone Cream Are To Blame For My Meltdown

Conan screencapCharlie Sheen on “Conan.”Charlie Sheen made quite an entrance on “Conan” last night.



The actor showed up on the late-night host’s set in a tank with two “goddesses.”

It was Sheen’s first time on the Warner Bros. lot in two years since his firing from “Two and a Half Men.”

During his interview, Sheen made reference to his notorious 2011 meltdown—which he now calls a melt forward—blaming it on a combination of Dave Chappelle and testosterone cream.

The “Scary Movie 5” actor claims he suffered a ruptured hernia from laughing too hard while watching the popular “Chappelle Show” sketch about a blind white supremacist.

Sheen claimed the producers of “Two and a Half Men” thought he overdosed, and, as a result, fired him from the CBS show.

As for the testosterone cream, Sheen said he was using it in excess.

Here’s Sheen’s big entrance on “Conan”:

And, here he is discussing the cause of his “melt-forward”:

