LAPD launches investigation of Charlie Sheen over ex-fiancee's abuse allegations

The Los Angeles Police Department has launched a felony investigation of Charlie Sheen, a detective in the department confirmed to Business Insider.

The investigation focuses on abuse allegations from the actor’s ex-fiancee, Scottine Ross, which came about from an interview with police last week, the detective said.

Radar previously posted a transcript of a purported audio recording of Sheen making threats toward Ross. Radar obtained that transcript from The National Enquirer.

Investigators served a search warrant on Radar in New York to obtain the recording, according to the New York Daily News.

Ross previously sued Sheen in last December, saying he did not disclose his HIV-positive status until after they had sex several times. She also claimed that he was physically and emotionally abusive toward her.

A representative for Sheen didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment from Business Insider.

