Meet the Woman Charlie Sheen Should Hire As His Intern

Last week, we stumbled upon a video Kathy Landin made that landed her a spot as one of the 50 finalist spots to be Charlie Sheen‘s social media intern.



In a post, we called the Des Moines woman “crazy intense.” While we still think the description was accurate, we will admit it was perhaps not the most charitable language.

Landin, to her credit, saw the humour — in our opinion, one reason she would make a great intern for Sheen — and emailed us to ask if we wanted to chat.

“If you’re feeling saucy and in the mood for your own interview, let me know,” she wrote. “I’m not actually that crazy, so I probably wouldn’t scare you too much.”

We took the bait and immensely enjoyed a phone conversation with her Thursday morning.

Landin, who posts videos on her site and calls the internship application video her biggest hit, has an appropriately relaxed and amused attitude about the entire ridiculous affair. She said she could only laugh when she found out she had made the final round.

The freelance video producer applied for the internship on a whim but wants to see out the process not only for herself but for her friends who did not reach the finalist stage.

“Every time I get a little further in the process, I feel a little responsible for continuing because there are people who haven’t gotten [this far],” she said. “I’d hate to biff it now because there are people who didn’t get the opportunity and yet as I get further along I start to get a little concerned. I don’t know that I want to follow Charlie Sheen around all summer and deal with whatever can be falling off him all the time.”

For her next project, Landin is doing a music video parody for “Eye of the Tiger.” The first verse:

Signin’ up, To work for the Sheen,

Kathy Landin needs money

Do what she can to get back on her feet

Just a girl with no sense of shame

Not the type, for the easy way out

Won’t get a job like some patsy

This is it, waited all of her life

Or at least for the last several weeks

One of Landin’s other gigs might come in handy if she does end up working for Sheen: She frequently videotapes depositions for lawyers around Des Moines.

“I know all the legal terms so perhaps I can help him out,” she said.

She was joking, but also not.

