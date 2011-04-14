WATCH: Crazy Intense Woman's Successful Charlie Sheen Internship Application

Kathy Landin applied to be Charlie Sheen’s social media internship on a whim.



The Urbandale, Iowa woman ended up making it through three rounds (and 74,000 applicants), and she is one of 50 finalists .

“[A couple of my friends applied and they received emails that said] they were turning over the process to Team Sheen, which makes me take it all the more seriously,” she said. “I’m still waiting for someone to call and say ‘The joke’s on you,’ like the producers of a reality TV show who take 50 people and stick them in a house in Santa Monica and make them fight over the job. Maybe it’s all some kind of trick and nobody knows it yet.”

The final part of the application process included making a short video trumpeting the virtues of a business that “wins” its social media campaign. The freelance video producer chose Mars Cafe.

The results are fantastic.

Video below.



