Here Is Charlie Sheen's Final, Bizarre, Profanity-Laced UStream Rant

Glynnis MacNicol
sheen ustream

Newly fired Charlie Sheen gave his final UStream “Sheen’s Korner” cast last night and it wasn’t pretty.

In fact, if Sheen’s behaviour in the past two weeks had been just a tiny bit less outrageous one imagines last night’s cast would be widely heralded as a desperate call for help. 

In it, Sheen tore in to just about everyone including now former boss Les Moonves known for Sheen’s purposes as “Les Than Goonves”: “Part scoundrel, part my hair to side. Screw Les, I proclaimed, or better yet — screw more. You gave me your word but in turn gave me nothing.”

Of his firing: “What has occurred yes in fact is a completely and entirely illegal and unconscionable act…Or, to quote my lawyer, really shitty shitty suck suck.”

On producer Chuck Lorre: “Chuck E. Cheeseball…Where are you hiding, you silly clown? Behind your narcissism, your greed, your hatred of yourself and women? Which person are you cowering behind for cover? I see you, moron, behind that plastic smile, behind your need to be liked.”

And finally on co-star Jon Cryer: “What’s there to say? I’ll tell him, ‘You’re a little late. Goodbye, troll’…When I’m starring in multimillion-dollar films and he’s begging me for a supporting role, I’ll say: ‘You left me out in the cold with all your guilt and stupidity.'”

 

Video streaming by Ustream

