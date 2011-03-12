WATCH: 'Two And A Half Men' Star Jon Cryer Finally Responds To Charlie Sheen

In one of his many rants, Charlie Sheen called Two and a Half Men co-star Jon Cryer “a turncoat, a traitor, a troll.”



The actor, who has been silent thus far, took to Conan O’Brien‘s show last night to defend himself. Sort of.

“Those words were very painful to me for many reasons. Not the least of which… I’m sorry, I can’t even believe I’m saying this.”

“The fact is I am a troll. It’s not something I like to talk about. My parents don’t even know that I’m a troll… There’s not a lot of tolerance for people like me in Hollywood. To avoid ignorance and bullying, I’ve had to hide the fact that I’m a troll.”

Cryer says he’s not the only troll in Hollywood. Others include Paul Giamatti, Helen Mirren, and Conan’s side kick, Andy Richter.

For good measure, Cryer also parodied another recent campaign.

“I guess I should be grateful for being outed like this. So to all you other trolls living under the bridge, especially you younger trolls, I’m here to tell you, ‘It gets better.’ Not gay better. But still, sorta better.”

Video below.



