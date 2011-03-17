JIMMY KIMMEL: Peeing In A Cup Has Prepared Charlie Sheen For Major League III

Charlie Sheen thinks he’s making Major League III. Jimmy Kimmel has something to say about that.

The tsunami survivor took on both the wayward star and the national past time in his Tuesday night monologue.

“I forgot Charlie Sheen was even an actor. I thought he was the host of The Bad Girls Club or something, but apparently he’s been playing baseball to get ready for the movie,” Kimmel said. “He’s been pitching, hitting, peeing in cups — all the things baseball players do.”

The best quip, however, came at the expense of yet another lost actor: “It’s hard to believe of the original film’s two stars, Wesley Snipes is the one in prison right now.”

And then there was the small matter of the NCAA tournament.

“Between March Madness, Facebook, and Twitter, the typical American worker puts in an average of 17 minutes a week around this time of the year,” the Jimmy Kimmel Live! host said. “I had to bring migrant workers in to take care of my Farmville account.”

Bang, bang. Kimmel got’em.

