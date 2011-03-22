WATCH: Charlie Sheen Pops Up Unannounced On "Jimmy Kimmel Live!"

He’s rumoured to have met with both CBS and Fox Sports over the past few days — but when Charlie Sheen popped up unannounced last night, the channel was turned to ABC.



Sheen burst onto the set of “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” during the host’s interview with Mark Cuban, kissed Kimmel passionately and tossed “Tiger’s Blood” tees to a fawning crowd. (One man actually looked as if he might faint with happiness upon catching the shirt.)

Oh, Sheen had one more thing in his tote bag — a mug with printed-out graphics of foxes taped to it. A sign that Sheen will be on Fox — separating the trolls from the winners — when baseball season rolls around? We’ll see.

Video below.

