Charlie Sheen Is Still Waiting For A 'Thank You' For That 100K Check He Cut Lindsay Lohan

Charlie Sheen donated $100K to help Lohan pay off the IRS and $75K to a little girl’s cancer-fighting fund.

In November, Charlie Sheen gave his “Scary Movie 5” co-star, Lindsay Lohan, a $100,000 check to to help with her ongoing tax problems.The actress promptly used the money to pay off the IRS, but forgot to say “Thank You” to her generous donor.



“They owed her money and didn’t pay her, so I took care of it,” Sheen explained in a recent “Entertainment Tonight” interview. “My whole code is about pay-it-forward and she got shorted so I said, ‘here.'”

“But I’m still waiting for a text to say thank you, anything… anything!” Sheen said, prompting his interviewer to say “Maybe she was rendered speechless,” to which Sheen responded, “and fingerless.”

As for working with the 26-year-old on their shared scene in the upcoming “Scary Movie 5,” Sheen says, “It was pretty interesting. For me, it’s all about the stories I can tell in 20 years and this one was in 20 minutes!”

Despite the thankless gift, Sheen says, “I wish her the best. People need to give her time to get her sh*t together.”

But Lohan isn’t Sheen’s only new charity case.

The 47-year-old actor just donated $75,000 to help a 10-year-old girl fight a rare form of cancer.

According to TMZ, Sheen was recently having a conversation with an Hermosa Beach police officer and learned about a cop whose daughter Jasmine had been diagnosed with Childhood Rhabdomyosarcoma.

Sheen reportedly told the officer, “No parent should have to watch their kid go through that” and vowed to help.

The next day Sheen cut a check for $75,000 to the Hermosa Beach Police Assoc., which had started a fund in Jasmine’s honour.

Sheen’s longtime stunt double, Eddie Braun, also chipped in for the cause, donating $25,000.

Unlike Lohan, the little girl’s family is reportedly “extremely grateful for the donation.”

See the hand-written checks below (via TMZ):

