Charlie Sheen Is Donating A Record-Breaking Million Dollars To The USO—Here's Today's Buzz

- The funds from Sheen’s donation will be used to create an entertainment facility for seriously injured military troops in Bethesda, Maryland. Charlie Sheen is putting his money where his mouth is and donating one per cent of the profits from his new FX series “Anger Management” to the United Service organisation (USO), which provides programs and services to U.S. troops and their families. Sheen has guaranteed a minimum donation of $1 million—the largest single contribution ever from an individual to the nonprofit organisation.
- “The Dark Knight Rises” had its star-studded premiere in NYC Monday night—see what Anne Hathaway, Marion Cotillard, Christian Bale, Morgan Freeman, Joseph Gordan-Levitt and Gary Oldman wore on the black carpet.
- A garbage truck sideswiped Katie Holmes and Suri Cruise’s Mercedes-Benz limousine last night in New York City. No one was injured.
- On the day his divorce from Katy Perry was finalised, Russell Brand debuted his new girlfriend, Isabella Brewster—actress Jordana Brewster’s younger sister.
- Following the success of “Moonrise Kingdom,” Wes Anderson has just announced his next film will be titled “The Grand Budapest Hotel” and will star Johnny Depp. Jude Law and Angela Lansbury are also rumoured to be joining a cast that will likely include Anderson regulars Owen Wilson, Bill Murray and Edward Norton.
- RIhanna is the next star to get her own fashion line. The singer announced on Monday that she’s designing a line for the London-based brand, River Island, det to debut in Spring 2013.
- And it appears Rihanna is already a fashion trendsetter, as Kim Kardashian was just spotted in the exact same navy blue $1,057 dress Givenchy dress—so who wore it better? Vote here.
- Watch Ellen DeGeneres vacuum Jennifer Aniston’s butt in this funny promo ad for the talk show’s 10th season.
SEE ALSO: This indie movie just made $20K playing on a single screen >
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.