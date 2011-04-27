The Woman Charlie Sheen Should Hire As His Intern Searches For Tiger Blood [VIDEO]

We are on record supporting Kathy Landin‘s application to be Charlie Sheen‘s social media intern.



Now we are positive she should win.

The finalist sent us a video she made in which she goes hunting for tiger blood while a parody of “Eye of the Tiger” plays in the background.

Landin searches the zoo and the golf course, follows around a tiger mascot, and attempts to draw blood from a stuffed animal.

The result is pretty brilliant.

“It certainly has kept me entertained while I wait to hear from TeamSheen, who has now likely expanded their search to Social Media Intern/Goddess… leaving me utterly under-qualified,” she wrote us.

You paying attention, Chaz?Video below.



Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.