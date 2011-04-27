The Woman Charlie Sheen Should Hire As His Intern Searches For Tiger Blood [VIDEO]

We are on record supporting Kathy Landin‘s application to be Charlie Sheen‘s social media intern.
Now we are positive she should win.
The finalist sent us a video she made in which she goes hunting for tiger blood while a parody of “Eye of the Tiger” plays in the background.
Landin searches the zoo and the golf course, follows around a tiger mascot, and attempts to draw blood from a stuffed animal.
The result is pretty brilliant.
“It certainly has kept me entertained while I wait to hear from TeamSheen, who has now likely expanded their search to Social Media Intern/Goddess… leaving me utterly under-qualified,” she wrote us.
You paying attention, Chaz?Video below.
