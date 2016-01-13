Charlie Sheen says his levels of HIV are now detectable after going off meds

Charlie Sheen claims to Dr. Oz that he’s currently off his HIV medication, and as a result his levels of the virus have gone up.

When Sheen first made the announcement that he’s HIV-positive in November, his doctor said his levels of the virus were “undetectable,” meaning they were low enough that they could not be found in tests.

But in a pre-taped segment on Dr. Oz’s show airing Tuesday, Sheen says he’s off antiretroviral drugs and seeking alternative treatment for his condition. Consequently, his HIV levels have gone up, and they’re now detectable.

“I’m a little off my game because right before I walked out here, I got some results I was disappointed about,” the actor told Oz in the segment, according to People. “I had been non-detectable, non-detectable and checking the blood every week and then found out the numbers are back up.”

Dr. Oz appeared on FOX 5 today to talk about the segment with Sheen and his decision.

“Charlie found an alternative medicine healer. Someone in Mexico,” Dr. Oz said. “Charlie, unbeknownst to me, went off his medications. He thinks he was cured.”

Watch Oz speaking about the development below:





Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.