Charlie Sheen Moving To HBO For New Show And $5 Mil An Episode...According To Charlie Sheen

The latest news on Charlie Sheen’s accelerating descent into full-on insanity: Radaronline is now reporting that Sheen has told them that he is switching from CBS to HBO for his own show.



CBS pulled the plug on the rest of the season of Two and a Half Men after a series of crazed, offensive, and antisemitic rants from Sheen.

Not to be outdone, Sheen texted Radaronline from the Bahamas where he is on vacation, and said that he was in “serious negotiations” to star in his own half-hour HBO show, called “Sheen’s Corner,” for $5 million an episode (compared to the paltry $2 million an episode he makes for Two and a Half Men.)

“I’m close to securing a deal with HBO for a 10 show guarantee,” Sheen said. They could not reach HBO for comment.

We can only hope it’s a reality show.

Said Sheen, “It will be epic, all types of guests and we will focus on the truth and the absurd!”

We bet it would be epic.

Alex Jones, whose show Sheen called in for one of his crazier rants, has been defending Sheen on MSNBC.

